(Clarinda) – An inmate at the Page County Jail has died following a medical episode.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says jailers requested an ambulance shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday for an adult male inmate with a medical condition. The inmate was taken to Clarinda Regional Health Center, where he later died.
The inmate’s name is not being released pending an investigation and notification of family. Per jail policy, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has been contacted and a report has been filed with the State Jail Inspector’s Office.
The inmate’s body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.