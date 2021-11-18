(Clarinda) -- A prison study conducted in Page County has revealed unsatisfactory conditions for inmates and staff.
During its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Page County Supervisors received word from the Samuels Group of West Des Moines on a prison study done on the county jail, approved by the supervisors back in May. Samuels Group founder Sid Samuels delivered the information to the board and said their report revealed several issues.
"Page County is an older facility that is outdated, (and) does not meet the current need of staff, prisoners, or citizens of Page County," Samuels said. "Prisoners continue to have access to HVAC equipment, exposed telephone wires, cleaning supplies and chemicals, and plumbing supplies during exercise and visitation, when they are removed from their cells. The jail has a considerable amount of rust, corrosion, and deterioration throughout the facility."
Samuels says they divided the report into sections. The first involved separating inmates into their respective categories, such as juveniles from adults, felons from misdemeanors, pre-trial from sentence, or violent prisoners. Samuels says the Page County Jail does not meet this requirement.
"When we were here, we were walking through the facility and we had a pretty unruly inmate upstairs, and the ability to separate that particular person from the rest of the inmates isn't feasible in the existing facility," Samuels said. "When you look at your classification structure, the state minimum is five, and you really have two. With the existing facility, it becomes almost impossible to keep that person away from the others."
Samuels says the prison also lacks padded cells for inmates who may be unruly and lacks a medical exam room.
Samuels provided numbers for other prisons recently constructed by them in Iowa. He pointed to the square foot per occupant of the Guthrie County Jail, who he adds has similar inmate numbers.
"When you look at square foot per occupant, and I think that's really where a lot of this comes down to," Samuels said. "If you look at where you're currently at, your square foot per occupant is roughly 240 square feet, while Guthrie County is at 291 square feet, so roughly around that 300 square foot range. When you look at the size of some their cells, they're 80 square feet."
As part of that square footage, Samuels says the prison lacks adequate space to move inmates throughout the facility, including the need for an adjacent shower from holding cells.
"Staff are required to walk inmates from the holding cells, through the visitation area, through booking, into a narrow corridor, down a narrow stairwell into the basement of the Sheriff's Department Office, through part of the basement storage area, to a concrete block bathroom area," Samuels said. "The entire path is riddled with safety issues, along with approximately a 120 foot route from the holding cell to the basement shower."
Samuels says the facility also fails in having proper fire safety requirements. This includes appropriate sprinklers and having the outdoor exercise facility over 50 feet away from the building to hold inmates and staff safely.
Samuels suggested the supervisors look into renovating the current facility. Still, due to square footage issues and the facility being constructed in 1936, they should also explore the potential of constructing a new county jail.