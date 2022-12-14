(Clarinda) – Page County libraries are beginning to bounce back from shutdowns induced by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
During its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors received its annual report from the four libraries in Page County, including Shenandoah, Clarinda, Essex, and Coin covering fiscal year 2022. Shenandoah Library Director Carrie Falk spoke on behalf of the libraries during the comprehensive report, which indicated a good uptick in circulation, including over 123,000 items -- including digital materials -- borrowed through the libraries. Additionally, Falk says over 77,000 people made their way through one of the library's doors.
"That is an over 40% in increase from the previous year, now granted the past two years haven't been very good years so it's going to make this year look very good," said Falk. "But it's very nice to see us getting back to where we were before 2020."
Of the items borrowed, Falk also noted 11,660 went to rural patrons – a 17% increase.
One of the libraries seeing the most significant percentage increases was the Essex Lied Public Library boasting a 242% increase in visitors from 672 in fiscal year 2021. Essex Library Director Sabrina Marriott says they also greatly expanded their programming and the number of participants.
"We went, in our library programming, from having four programs a year to having 153 – that is a 3,740% increase," said Marriott. "We also went from 45 people attending our programs to 1,012 – that is a 2,148% increase."
The directors also highlighted the various amenities and programs outside of books. For example, thanks to extra funding from the supervisors in fiscal '22, Falk says all four libraries could offer additional hotspots, which she says totaled 536 "checkouts."
"Which means we're averaging about four checkouts a week, which is really big considering I believe all of us are 'two-week' checkouts on our hotspots," she said. "So they turn over fairly well but it's not an every week kind of thing."
Additionally, Clarinda Lied Public Library Director Andrew Hoppmann highlighted the increased programming with their Glowforge laser cutter – allowing individuals to etch or cut various materials. Hoppmann says they had a workshop with the cutter just last week.
"We had 24 people signed up and we had to have waitlists and everything, but we could take their handwritten family recipe and they scanned that in and learned how to use some Photoshop and everything with that and then we were able to laser cut that on cutting boards," Hoppmann explained. "It's really neat because we have those people who just learned a new skill, but now they're coming back and they want to create other things, you know, 'what's the next project they want to learn.'"
Barb McCollum, a volunteer with the Coin Public Library, also gave a brief update, including two new trustees on their board and expanding the number of evenings the library is open to two to allow more youth to attend the library and participate in any programming.
A copy of the full report covering all four libraries is available below: