(Clarinda) -- With estimates in the millions of dollars, Page County Board of Supervisors listened to a presentation Tuesday, Oct. 27 from a company that researches and designs county jails, which local officials have informally discussed in recent months.
Greg Wilde and Sid Samuels from Samuels Group informed the board of their services that also include how to best communicate the project to taxpayers. Samuels Group has offices in Wausau, Wisconsin, and West Des Moines. Samuels Group can provide a cost for their services at the county’s request. No formal action was taken by the supervisors.
Wilde, a business development manager, has already had discussions with county officials and Sheriff Lyle Palmer about the needs for the jail.
“Your jail was built, I believe, in 1934 and has had some issues in recent past and right now I think if you would ask Sheriff Palmer and others in the department there are some challenges in that facility. Do you put money in that facility or do you consider other options,” he said.
Samuels Group will address those questions to determine the answers that make the most sense for the community, he said. Wilde said Samuels Group will not create pre-conceived notions for what is needed.
“We do know what questions to ask,” he said.
Samuels offers full service from planning to construction and pre-referendum help –when taxpayers are asked to pay for the project.
“Once you identify what needs to be down, you owe it to the taxpayers and patrons to share that with them to help them understand what the challenges are, what the answers become and ultimately what the ask is to address those challenges and issues,” Wilde said.
President Sid Samuels said his group has worked with Guthrie County, which he called similar to Page County. They are planning a 32-bed facility with the sheriff department and 911 dispatch at a cost of $9.2 million, before contingencies. Other counties they work with include Floyd, Dallas, Dubuque and Clinton counties.
“Is the current facility meeting the requirements,” Samuels asked about Page County’s jail and what the state requires with jails.
Their strategy will be to analyze the facility and create options on what can be done to jails and still meet the state rules.
“If you would stay where you are at and do some upgrades, what would that mean, all the way up to a physical replacement,” he said about the options they can create.
Samuels Group would also propose staffing needs for whatever plan is for the jail.
Samuels said staff also researches and explains the financial impact.
“We’ve conducted three referendums and passed them all,” he said.
The one in Guthrie County passed on the first time and by a margin of 80 %. Samuels said their information includes cost of construction to what it would do to property-tax bills.
“Jails are not always the most popular to go out and ask dollars for,” he said.
Supervisor Chuck Morris reminded the audience that location of a new jail and including the county’s 911 operations are expected to be part of future discussions. He also wondered about future consolidation of Iowa’s court system.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer said Samuels Group does a “great job” with jail analysis and planning including what costs could be decades later.
“Jails are to be safe for our staff,” he said, noting how the state has identified issues with the jail. “We do the best we can with what we have. I think the time has come to look into this very seriously.”
He expects construction costs to be more in the future.
Palmer said he has spoken with other Iowa counties that have recently opened new jails and asked them for advice and opinions.
“We have a lot of needs that need to be met and that is something I am very concerned about,” he said.
“I’m not a frills person. It doesn’t need to be some architect’s dream,” Palmer said.