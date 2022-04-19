(Clarinda) -- After a tumultuous two years of the COVID-19 pandemic and lengthy budget discussions, Page County is losing three members of its public health staff.
During its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors held a discussion with county and regional public health officials on the current staffing situation with Page County Public Health. Supervisor Chair Alan Armstrong says Tuesday is Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman's last day and that the county has selected an interim administrator.
"Just so everybody understands we have lost our public health administrator, she is leaving today, Jess Erdman, it's her last day," said Armstrong. "We have got a temporary RN that is going to be the interim administrator, Della Calhoon."
Additionally, Tobacco Prevention Coordinator Rhonda Grebert and Maternal Child Health Coordinator Amy Beal have put in their letters of resignation.
Chuck Nordyke is the CEO of Clarinda Regional Health Center and the county board of health chairman. Nordyke says his board has begun the interview process for multiple positions, including finding a new administrator.
"We have had several interviews for different positions, one of which we extended an offer that was not accepted, so we're looking at a second candidate that we thought would be a good fit," said Nordyke. "As far as the administrator position, we had a really good interview this week, and we do have a couple other candidates we're going to be interviewing on Friday, and we'll go from there."
But, Nordyke says having three individuals resigning at or around the same time may cause hesitancy with potential candidates in accepting the position. While the pool of candidates is there, Nordyke says the main struggle will be finding the person with the right experience to fill the administrator role.
"As far as the experience, that's going to be almost impossible to hire someone with the experience we'd like," said Nordyke. "But, someone with some some experience in leadership and maybe some of the administrative stuff, I think we can pull and do the training and support. But again, it's kind of a volatile situation in the eye of the public right now with three people leaving, so you got these nurses that are looking at this as, 'what's going on, I don't know if I want to give up a good job to go there.'"
While the three candidates interviewed this week are not registered nurses, Nordyke says if the county were to pursue an individual with the credential, it would also likely require a significant pay increase closer to a $70-80,000 salary.
Dawn Mouw is a Regional Community Health Consultant with the Iowa Department of Public Health. Mouw says Montgomery County Public Health Administrator Samantha Beeson has expressed interest in sharing with Page County. She adds there are different ways the sharing could work.
"If the board would decide that they want to combine with Montgomery, if the two boards decide they want just one agency," said Mouw. "Or if it would be just sharing an administrator, or it would be sharing staff until Page could actually hire some people."
Other sharing programs currently exist between Adams and Taylor Counties and Audubon and Guthrie Counties, which both exist as one agency.
The supervisors took no formal action at Tuesday's meeting, but Mouw says the board could assist with background checks on candidates and helping with payroll during the hiring process.