(Clarinda) -- As the coronavirus pandemic continues in KMAland, so does the need for personal protective equipment.
Page County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman and County Emergency Management Coordinator Kris Grebert continue to gather PPE supplies for distribution to the county's health care providers and first responders. Erdman tells KMA News the county is still meeting the demand for face coverings and other necessary equipment.
"Kris with the county's EMA, he does have a pretty decent stockpile," said Erdman. "We can handle an influx, if we need to. Hospitals, they're keeping up on their PPE orders. Surgical gowns are one of those things that are a little bit limited, but nothing that we can't handle as of right now."
While the state is still Page County's main PPE provider, Erdman says regular vendors and the public provide other supplies.
"Some of our vendors who we regularly use, they are releasing more products now off of allocation," she said. "That was one of our biggest issues--our regular vendors were doing allocation only. We also have some women in the community who are making face masks. So, those cloth face masks, that's kind of what we're recommending for the general public. We have some great vendors making those masks for people."
Meanwhile, face coverings are an important safety factor for schools in protecting staff and students from COVID-19. Erdman says safety begins in the home. She says parents have an obligation to stress the importance of masks to children.
"Parents need to lead by example," said Erdman. "They need to make sure their kids are doing the social distancing, and wearing their masks when they can't socially distance, and just really teaching those kiddos the importance of their staying safe, and that they're keeping others safe as well by wearing that mask, and staying away from people, and proper hand washing."
Jessica Erdman made her comments as a guest on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning. You can hear the full interview on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.