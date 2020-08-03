(Clarinda) -- A College Springs man faces charges following a traffic stop in Page County early Sunday morning.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 28-year-old Mark Andrew Devine was arrested for OWI 1st offense, and excessive speed. Shortly after 2:20 a.m. Sunday, a sheriff's deputy initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 2 and V Avenue approximately 2 miles east of Clarinda for a minor violation. Palmer says the suspect's vehicle failed to stop for the fully-marked patrol vehicle with emergency lights and sirens activated. Devine's vehicle finally pulled over on 2 near the intersection with 8th Street in Clarinda.
Devine was taken to the Page County Jail, where he was held on $1,000 bond. Clarinda Police assisted the sheriff's office with the arrest.