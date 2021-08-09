(Essex) -- An Essex man is charged with not showing up in court.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 40-year-old Christopher Charles Bowers was arrested at the sheriff's office Saturday on two Page County warrants for failure to appear. Palmer says Bowers failed to appear on the original charges of reckless driving and driving while a license is denied, suspended or revoked.
Bowers was released from the county jail after posting $600 bond with 10% allowed to the court, pending further court appearances.