(Clarinda) – An arrest warrant was served against a Page County man earlier this week.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says the warrant was served Wednesday on 39-year-old Andrew Jackson Paez for probation violation, stemming from his sentencing on a charge of 2nd degree arson. Bond on Paez was set at $25,000.
In addition, Paez was being held in the Page County Jail for a controlled substance violation, possession or use of a false drug tax stamp, gathering while a controlled substance is used and possession of a controlled substance – 2nd offense. Bond on these charges was set at $100,000 bond.
Paez remains in the county jail on bonds totaling $125,000 pending further court proceedings.