(Clarinda) -- A Clarinda man faces charges following a traffic stop over the weekend.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 19-year-old Kortnee James Cordell Nelson was arrested Thursday for possession of a controlled substance and driving under suspension. Nelson was arrested near 180th Street and Redwood Avenue, approximately a mile north of Clarinda. Nelson was taken to the Page County Jail, where he's being held on $1,566 bond, pending further court proceedings.
In addition, a 17-year-old juvenile female with Nelson was picked up on court order and taken to the Council Bluffs Juvenile Detention Center.