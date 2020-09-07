(Clarinda) – Law enforcement officials and family are searching for a missing Page County resident.
Family members say Gene Ripley has been missing since early Thursday morning, when he left Uvalde, Texas, and has yet to arrive home. Ripley was last seen driving a maroon Chrysler Town and Country Minivan, with license plate number HVN-886. The vehicle has no rack on top. Reportedly, the license plate was read in Denton County, Texas approximately 28 hours after he left Uvalde.
Ripley is a diabetic, and in need of insulin. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Page County Sheriff’s Office at 712-542-5193.