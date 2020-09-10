(Clarinda) -- It's been a week since family and friends last saw a missing Page County resident.
A nationwide search continues for Donald Eugene "Gene" Ripley. Ripley has been missing since early last Thursday morning, when he left Uvalde, Texas, and has yet to arrive home, or at any friends or family members' residence. Ripley was last seen driving a red Chrysler Town and Country Minivan, with license plate number HVM-886. The vehicle has no rack on top. Reportedly, the license plate was read in Denton County, Texas, approximately 28 hours after he left Uvalde. Texas authorities issued a silver alert following the initial report of his disappearance. Ripley has been entered in nationwide databases as missing.
On the local level, Pagecomm dispatch sent administrative messages to numerous agencies throughout the southern part of the U.S. for different routes Ripley may have taken. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer tells KMA News this missing person's case poses a challenge for his department.
"Unfortunately, it's not like a typical missing person case," said Palmer, "where we can actually get out and do foot searches and cover some area. This last known location is quite a drive away, and it's not feasible for us to try to go down there, and do another jurisdiction search. We're getting information out to every agency that we can think of, possibly doing a lot of other computer media work, and trying to get that done."
Ripley is described as 5-10, approximately 215 pounds with brown eyes and white hair. He has a medical condition requiring daily medication. It's believed the supply he took with him was close to running out, if not gone already. Anyone with information on Ripley's whereabouts should contact the Page County Sheriff's Office at 712-542-5193.