(Clarinda) -- Events demonstrating the importance of reading to children continue in KMAland.
Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Page County are at the halfway point of a month-long observance of "Read Across Iowa.". Levy Davies is youth coordinator with Page County's Extension Office. Davies says "Read Across Iowa" features special activities stressing the joy of reading to kids of all ages. Davies says reading to children and having books in the home is one of the strongest predictors of school success.
"Children who read and listen to books hear up to 50% more," said Davies, "and have a greater variety of vocabulary than those who watch media leading to their greater vocabulary. Also, adults with a reading habit are two-and-a-half times less likely to develop Alzheimer's Disease. Researchers estimate that reading can reduce stress of up to 68%--and definitely, with COVID, we've had a lot of stress in our communities."
One Page County highlight of "Read Across Iowa" is the placement of story walks in area business districts and schools, with an agricultural theme.
"We had the story walk with 'My Family Soybean Farm' up in Clarinda around the square," she said. "It is now in Shenandoah. It's up and down the main street there on Sheridan. Families can go walking, and read the book as they go along, and visit and learn some things about farming, and our agriculture that is so important to Iowa. That same story walk will be going to Essex school. Then, in the last week, it will be going to the South Page school."
In addition, Page County Extension is also providing board books to Shenandoah Medical Center for each baby born in the month of March, and placing "little libraries" in some of the county's smaller communities.
"We also have three little libraries that were built by Ray Agnew," said Davies. "He donated them, and the county council got them primed on Sunday, and the first coat of paint on Monday. They're going to be going up at College Springs, at Shambaugh and at Yorktown. We're going to be able to put books in those little libraries for all those kids in those communities where they don't have libraries in Page County."
Numerous book donations have been received for the little libraries. Additional donations are welcome at the Page County Extension Office at 311 East Washington Street in Clarinda. Lexy Davies made her comments in an interview on KMA's "AM in the AM" program Thursday morning.