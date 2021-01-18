(Clarinda) -- There's mixed news in terms of COVID-19 case numbers in Page County.
Late last week, Page County Public Health reported another death in the county due to the coronavirus pandemic. The patient was an older adult aged 61-to-80. The latest fatality put the county's COVID death toll at 17 since the pandemic began last March. However, Page County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman noted one important trend--a decrease in the number of younger patients. Only one new COVID case among children aged zero to 17 was noted in Sunday's report, and no new cases in Saturday's statistics.
"We have fortunately seen a decline," said Erdman. "We hope that it stays on that path. We're seeing, I would say, fewer kids and children as of right now. But, they had their Christmas break, and we haven't seen too many infections in that age group. It's a lot of adults."
Only five new cases total were listed in Sunday's report, bringing Page County's total count to 1,821 as of Sunday. Of that total, 1,774 have recovered. Page County's 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate has dropped to 11.8%--down from 13% last Thursday. Statistics for other KMAland counties in southwest Iowa is listed in the daily COVID-19 tracker page available in the news section at kmaland.com.