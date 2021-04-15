(College Springs) -- A College Springs man faces numerous charges after leading Page County authorities on a motorcycle pursuit Thursday.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 51-year-old Steven William Wells of College Springs was arrested in connection with an incident which began when the sheriff's office attempted to stop a red Kawasaki motorcycle without license plates on 310th Street, just west of Highway 71, approximately a mile north of Braddyville. Palmer says Wells' motorcycle accelerated to speeds of more than 100 mph, and continued west on 310th Street, with a sheriff's deputy pursuing with lights and sirens activated in the fully-marked patrol vehicle. The motorcycle continued west for approximately 3.5 miles at speeds in excess of 100 mph before turning north on Oak Street, and entering College Springs. The motorcycle was finally stopped at 806 Pine Street in College Springs, where the suspect was taken into custody.
Wells is charged while driving while a license is barred, eluding or attempting to elude a peace officer, as well as numerous other traffic violations from the pursuit. He's being held in the Page County Jail on $4,000 bond.