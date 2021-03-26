(Clarinda) -- Coronavirus cases are up again in Page County.
Figures released by Page County Public Health Friday afternoon indicate 17 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases last March to 2,025. Of the 17 new cases, one is reported in a child age 0-to-17, while six cases are adults age 18-to-40. Five additional cases were reported in the 41-to-60 and 61-to-80 age categories. The county's total number of recovered cases stands at 1,975.
Friday's news follows an additional 11 cases reported last Friday. In addition, 19,663 residents have been tested for COVID. Page County's 14-day positivity rate totals 6.2%.
Meanwhile, vaccination efforts continue in the county. Public health officials say clinics are scheduled in Shenandoah and Clarinda. Appointments are available by calling 712-850-1509, or email Publichealth@co.page.ia.us.