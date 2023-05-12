(Essex) -- Cooperation between Page County the city of Essex is helping a major infrastructure project come to fruition.
Construction of the new Essex West Bridge across the East Nishnabotna River began Friday morning. Workers replaced decades-old steel beams from the original bridge built in 1937 with a middle span of concrete beams. Spanning 450 feet across river on 150th Street northwest of Essex, the project is a dream come true for County Engineer J.D. King. King tells KMA News county funding combined with Iowa Department of Transportation city bridge funds awarded to Essex is making the new bridge a reality.
"Several years ago, I was looking for bridge funding monies," said King, "and noticed when I ran this bridge through the algorithm on the city's side, that there was city bridge funds possibly available for replacement. So, we got together with the city, and worked out a deal where they would apply for city bridge funds, and indeed, they were successful in gaining funds up to a million dollars."
When finished, King says the new bridge will provide a wider, safer crossing for motorists and farm implements, alike.
"The old bridge was narrow, and interfered with the passage of modern agriculture equipment," said King. "So, this 30-foot wide bridge will be a benefit to local farmers who move machinery and grain across the river here."
As an added bonus, King says a river entryway is included for recreation.
"We are going to have, as we do with Shenandoah, a river access," said King. "We'll have a parking lot here, and a way to down to the river--a planned river access."
Demolition of the old bridge took place in December. King expects the new bridge to be completed by July or August, or well before Harvest Season. Once that project is finished, he says other bridge work is slated on the county's five-year road improvement plan.