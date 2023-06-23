(Clarinda) -- Page County officials have yet to find a solution to their ongoing meeting minutes debate.
During its regular meeting Thursday night, the Page County Board of Supervisors tabled action on recent meeting minutes and also heard from Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen during public comment regarding the ongoing frustrations on how the minutes of the board meetings are kept and published. Much of the debate has revolved around whether or not discussion points should be included in the minutes. However, Supervisors Chair Jacob Holmes says there was also an error in the minutes from last week when a motion was listed during the minutes discussion of him saying "to strike all public comment from future meetings," which were sent to the newspaper for publication before being officially approved by the board.
"I did not make that motion, the motion I made, and I watched the video, was to strike all discussion from the minutes -- that's totally different," said Holmes. "If somebody picks up the newspaper, and my name is on those minutes and it shouldn't be because we have not voted to approve them and that's not right, they read 'Jacob Holmes made a motion to strike all public comment from future meetings' like no one can talk at a meeting. I've been willing to let anyone talk all they want basically."
However, that motion was canceled during the meeting. Thus, Holmes suggested having the auditor's office present their minutes at the end of each meeting. But, Supervisor Judy Clark quickly shot down the suggestion saying they could not force the auditor to do so, and Wellhausen adds the minutes are not complete at that time as they take "short-hand" notes during the meeting. Wellhausen said that at that point in the meeting, the representative from her office had also left the meeting due to comments made to her during the discussion.
Additionally, Wellhausen says there has been little to no direct communication between Holmes and Supervisor Todd Maher, who have been the primary individuals expressing concerns over the minutes, and herself about minutes issues outside of a public meeting, including the item on a motion from last week.
"I did not realize the extent of the issues with the minutes, however after my staff has asked you repeatedly to discuss those issues with me directly, you have not once come into my office to discuss these matters," said Wellhausen. "Communication is essential in our organization and right now we have no communication. I do ask that you be mindful and respectful of the fact that we each have specific duties per the code of Iowa."
Wellhausen also reiterated that based on the 1982 Attorney General's opinion, which allows the auditor to control the format and publication of the minutes when serving as the clerk to the board, and a memo sent out by County Attorney Carl Sonksen on the matter, her office is operating within Iowa Code. Additionally, Clark says there are no specific guidelines in the Iowa Code of what goes in the minutes, instead stating that it needs information sufficient to indicate the vote of each member present -- which she feels requires at least some discussion.
"You want to cut it down to 'we made the motion, seconded the motion, it passed' -- that's all you want in there and that's not what good minutes are," said Clark. "Good minutes are ones that explain why each of us voted the way we did if necessary and it can also include comments from the public as to whether they imposed their information on us and maybe got a different viewpoint."
Clark adds those discussion items have also helped prevent lawsuits or assisted the county in litigation in the past. Wellhausen also feels her office has been under much scrutiny lately and has been given little to no room for error, citing difficulties in hearing when the supervisors and individuals providing public comments talk over each other consistently during meetings.
"We're trying to hear what's being said and trying to report it accurately but we all interpret and sometimes hear things differently and it would be appreciated if you guys would sometimes have a little tolerance for that," said Wellhausen. "Whether it's the minutes or a meeting, I feel like sometimes you try to get really nitpicky on things and sometimes it's frustrating because we really are trying to do our job accurately."
Over the past few weeks, by a 2-1 vote with Clark dissenting, the board has also been approving amended minutes brought forward by Holmes and Maher that stripped away the majority of the discussion items. However, since those amended minutes aren't being published on the website, Holmes says he believes the county needs to get an outside and updated opinion from the Iowa Attorney General's Office.
"When we go there, I am more than confident that two or three people haven't figured out something that no one else in Iowa knows -- every board in Iowa from FFA to the board of supervisors, the clerk is not in charge of the minutes and they can't print whatever they want in the newspaper," said Holmes. "I would like to go to the Attorney General and maybe I'm wrong. (Sonksen) said he would pose the questions and we'll make our questions because we need to find out what this means because this is the board of supervisors not the auditor's office and these are the board of supervisors' minutes -- do we (the board) have control of these minutes or not."
Maher added that not including all of the discussion items would likely make it easier to take minutes. A copy of the county attorney memo that includes the 1982 A.G. opinion is available below: