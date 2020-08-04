(Clarinda) -- Page County officials are trying to find ways to address staffing shortages in the county's public health department as a result of extra hours worked during the pandemic.
At a special joint meeting of the Page County Board of Supervisors and Board of Health, county officials discussed how best to cover the extra hours of work being created by contact tracing investigations due to COVID-19. Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman says she would prefer to increase her department's lone part-time employee to full-time for the time being. Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris says the board wants to ensure that is financially viable.
"The Board of Supervisors are not opposed to that, but we are a little bit concerned about the sustainability beyond the COVID funding, which we're now starting to see some funding streams," said Morris. "The Governor just released her CARES Act allocation in the amount of $192,000 to Page County, but that also goes through Shenandoah, Clarinda and the other municipalities, as well as the county. The rules aren't real clear yet on how you access that money, but it can be used for payroll."
One suggestion brought up the possibility of hiring furloughed nurses from area hospitals or hiring another individual on a part-time, temporary basis. Erdman says the workload from COVID-19 investigations would make bringing on someone new very difficult for her office.
"I just really don't think right now that that is feasible," said Erdman. "I don't have the time to advertise it, interview and then train somebody on doing disease investigations and any of that kind of stuff. We can't just throw somebody who doesn't at least have some sort of background or some knowledge of what's taking place. We can't really just throw them into that position. It's just not feasible."
Increasing a part-time employee to full-time would mean the addition of benefits from the county. Morris says the county would need to be clear with the employee that the position and benefits could be reduced when the COVID-19 workload reduces.
"A benefit package on the county level is going to run us $25,000 annually," said Morris. "That's one of the pieces that we just wanted to put out on the table, so that you're understanding why we take it so seriously. Particularly, if we can't sustain it and then have to pull that back. As a human being to another human being, that's not a very good thing to do."
Clarinda Regional Health Center CEO Chuck Nordyke -- a member of the county's public health board -- says there is a shortage of qualified people to hire to do work in the department.
"There's not enough nurses -- especially being furloughed -- to come and do it knowing that this is not going to be a job that is going to be permanent," said Nordyke. "You'd have to either bring one in from outside of the county or you hire someone and they are going to have hopes of that being a more permanent job. Once they are not needed any longer, we just cut them. So, you're kind of doing the same thing on that side."
No action was taken at the meeting. The board of supervisors are expected to finalize a plan to increase the employee to full-time at their regular meeting next Tuesday. Additionally, the two boards discussed compensation for Erdman due to the increased hours in her office. Though she is an exempt, salaried employee, county officials agreed to issue Erdman a bonus to cover the increased hours.