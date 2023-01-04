(Clarinda) -- In the wake of Chuck Morris' resignation as county supervisor, county officials are deciding on the best option to fill the vacancy.
Morris submitted his resignation letter as the 3rd District Supervisor to County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen yesterday afternoon, effective as of Wednesday at 8:29 a.m. leaving Supervisors Chair Jacob Holmes and Todd Maher as the two remaining members on the county board. Wellhausen tells KMA News there are a couple of options to fill the vacancy, the first of which would be by appointment from a committee of Wellhausen, County Recorder Brenda Esaias, and County Treasurer Angie Dow. Wellhausen says the process would be similar to what was conducted in 2017 when Alan Armstrong was appointed to the board.
"Basically that process was that we posted it and asked for anyone interested to complete a resume and cover letter and send it in," said Wellhausen. "Then the three of us met and interviewed candidates, and then moved forward with which candidate we felt was the best candidate at that time."
Officials would need to appoint a successor to Morris by 40 days after his resignation. However, the same committee can also call for a special election to fill the position per state law. Additionally, if an appointment is made, Wellhausen says residents can also petition for a special election up to 14 days after the selection.
"We would then just move forward with a special election and that process," Wellhausen explained. "Of course, then, the Auditor's office would need time to get that election set up, administer it, and then look at the calendar to make sure we have the correct dates and times in there."
She adds there would be a cost associated with the special election, mainly due to the election being county-wide with at-large voting.
"We're anticipating that could be anywhere from on the low end maybe $6-7,000 up to $10,000," she said. "Hopefully, we can come in a little under that but our programming costs the last several years have continually went up."
Wellhausen says she, Esaias, and Dow hope to reach a consensus on the next steps moving forward by early next week. Those interested in being appointed for the position or have input on which process the county should pursue are asked to reach out to the Auditor, Treasurer, or Recorder's offices.