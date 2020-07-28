(Clarinda) -- Page County officials are looking for ways to cut spending, should the county's budget take a hit due to COVID-19.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors held a discussion with department heads in the county. Each department head was asked to relay what their office has learned during the pandemic and possible places they would be able to cut spending if county revenues decline. County Treasurer Angie Dow says one area she could eliminate in her office was offering exams for CDLs.
"We are one of only 12 counties out of 99 that offer this service," said Dow. "The main reason (for the cut) would be the cost of the service. Our maximum daily revenue for offering CDLs is $21. My minimum expense for that day is $200."
Dow says numbers show that the majority of people taking the exam in her office are from other counties.
"The majority of ours are not Page County residents," said Dow. "In fiscal year 2019-20, we did 68 exams and only 19 of those were Page County. That is only 28% that were Page County residents."
County Conservation Director John Schwab says his department is prepared to scale back or hold off on a few smaller projects in the county's parks if budget numbers get tight. He says he is concerned about grant funding sources in the upcoming year.
"We are finding out a lot of the places that we get grants or the grants are available, the money basically is not going to be there," said Schwab. "A lot of our REAP funds come from casinos and gambling, well since all those were closed, we don't know what we're going to have available for that."
Other department heads say finding cuts will be difficult. Emergency Management Coordinator Kris Grebert says he has been able to save some mileage, fuel and vehicle maintenance costs by working from home more. He says making other cuts are difficult because the dispatch center has to be staffed at all times.
"We are staffed 24/7, holidays, weekends; they are always there and always working," said Grebert. "We can't shut down every other Thursday or something like that to save money. Dispatch is going to be one of the hardest ones to save money. Basically, the only thing that comes out of the dispatch budget is wages. There are no other expenses. There's no way to cut there. In 911, the only thing we have there is our electric and utility bills and our radio bills. We're not purchasing anything out of that, so the 911 and dispatch would be hard cut anything out of."
Likewise, County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says making cuts would be difficult for his department.
"If someone calls 911 and we say we're sorry, but we don't have someone to come help you, that's not going to happen as long as I'm sheriff," said Palmer. "We're going to always do the best we can. As far as a reduction in staff, I don't think that's feasible. I don't think that we can reduce where they are at. We've tried to stretch right now, because we are one person in the law enforcement section. We're doing the best we can at that point."
Another idea during the discussion included eliminating toll-free numbers for departments at the courthouse due to low usage. No decisions were made during the meeting.