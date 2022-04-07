(Clarinda) -- It's a "tricky triangle" of ownership as Page County officials address a land ownership issue near the Iowa-Missouri border.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Page County Board of Supervisors discussed a land ownership issue under a building near Blanchard. Tracy Barnes and Dave Laur, who currently operate a fertilizer business out of the building in question, say they had received a message from Rudy Brownfield, who now owns a portion of the land under the building, saying he now "owned the building." Barnes says they are asking to obtain some form of ownership of the county-owned land that also sits under the building.
"So we would at least have a little bit of foothold there if we decide to put fertilizer in the building, or I had a guy who had hoped maybe to lease it, but we can't even do that out of the scenario now," said Barnes. "So we'd at least like to have something that shows 'yeah, we have a little bit of a foothold here,' so that we can't be told to move our building, or tear it down, or whatever."
Supervisors Chair Alan Armstrong says the county came into owning their portion of the property in 1999, while Barnes says he and Laur purchased the building when Blanchard Co-op was sold in the early 2000s. Armstrong says the land has a complicated history as it was sold to the county by the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation, which had helped form the Wabash Trace Nature Trail.
"They owned it and then turned it over and sold it half of it where the Trace is at and gave it to Page County and the other half had been delinquent for years," said Armstrong. "And I just didn't know if you had ever had any contact with anybody that ever had a lease agreement that showed that you had that land for that building."
Barnes, however, says there was only a verbal agreement made understanding the land was owned by the Wabash Trace. However, with the county-owned land also being a part of the nature trail, Armstrong says he is unsure if the county can even sell the land.
"I don't know, being that it's given to us, can we even settle that land, that's my first question for Carl (Sonksen)," said Armstrong. "Have we sold some of the other land on the Trace? We haven't have we? Because that's part of the Trace, and that's our first problem is can we sell that."
Supervisor Chuck Morris says a lease agreement would likely serve as a better option due to the complications of selling county-owned land, including a public land auction.
Morris also suggested Barnes follow up with Brownfield on a potential lease agreement to ensure they have a stake in all of the land under the building.
"I suggest you follow up with Rudy, I think the feeling if I'm hearing the board here, if we can figure out a lease agreement on our half, we'd be open to doing that," said Morris. "And see if Rudy would give you some access or do a lease with you, so that you don't have this problem moving forward."
Armstrong says he and the other board members will be in contact with County Attorney Carl Sonksen on a potential lease agreement.