(Clarinda) -- "Fantastic" and "awesome" are two of the superlatives used by Page County officials to describe recently-completed bridge projects.
Those projects were included as part of a rolling tour of the county's infrastructure the county's board of supervisors took earlier this week. Two major projects were completed over the past year--the A Avenue Bridge north of Shenandoah and the new bridge on County Road J-20 over West Tarkio Creek. Page County Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris saluted both county workers and contracted crews for the success of both projects.
"The bridges that we've completed have been fantastic," said Morris. "On J-20, that was awesome. The A Avenue Bridge, unbelievably done. We're really proud of the work that's been done, not only by our crews, but also from the standpoint of the companies that actually did the work."
Morris says the tour also demonstrated the need for more bridge repair projects in the county. But, as always, it all depends on the money available.
"Our infrastructure in Page County is no different that anywhere else in rural Iowa," he said. "We have some aging bridges. We have some structures that definitely need to be on that 5-year plan. The problem is always money. Bridges are not cheap. We looked at a bridge just west of Essex that is on the plan to be done. It's probably going to take $2.5 million to fix that particular bridge fixed, because it is several hundred feet long, and needs to be widened to accommodate the ag and implement equipment that is now being used."
Morris says the lack of additional funding for bridges demonstrates why prioritizing projects is necessary.