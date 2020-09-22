(Clarinda) -- Public health officials in Page County are preparing for how they will distribute a future COVID-19 vaccine.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors heard an update on the county's COVID-19 response. Page County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman says her agency is working with the county's hospitals and other public locations to serve as vaccine distribution points.
"We will partner with both hospitals -- one in Shenandoah and one in Clarinda -- and we're going to have open public pods, which will be at the Lied Center here in Clarinda and at the Nishna Valley Christian Church in Shenandoah," said Erdman. "Those are going to be point of dispensing locations that the public can come and get the vaccine if they so choose to do."
Erdman says a vaccine could still be a few months away, but that the county wants to be prepared to disribute it once it becomes available. She says early indications are that you will need to have two rounds of the vaccine to be protected.
"As of right now, they are thinking a vaccine is going to be a two-step vaccine, so you will need two of them," said Erdman. "Depending on what vaccine you initially get, it could be 21 days later you'll have to get the second one or 28 days, depending on which vaccine Page County gets."
While no COVID-19 vaccines have been approved for distribution in the U.S., two are currently in final trials, while more than one dozen others are being studied. The federal government has asked states to have vaccine distribution plans in place by November 1st.