(Clarinda) -- Nearly one week after the latest derecho tore through KMAland, Page County officials attempt to sum up the damages.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors received an update from County Emergency Management Coordinator Kris Grebert on the aftermath of last week's storms. Grebert was compelled to request Page County be put on the Governor's disaster proclamation after high winds of up to 80 mph greatly impacted the western portions of the county.
"The majority of the damage has been west of Clarinda," Grebert said. "Shenandoah had a couple of houses that had trees go through them, so there was major structural damage to a couple of houses. Other than that, just driving around the city of Shenandoah I saw lots of trees down and of course lots of power lines down. We had houses without power for days, up until Saturday night and Sunday morning before power was restored to some houses west of here (Clarinda)."
Governor Kim Reynolds included 43 Iowa counties in the disaster proclamation, including Audubon, Cass, Guthrie, Mills, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie, Ringgold, and Union counties.
Supervisor Alan Armstrong applauded the work of the county's Emergency Management Agency and local emergency personnel during and after the storm.
"I don't think I had ever heard so many calls on the scanner as there were, and everybody was so professional, everyone of those was just phenomenal," Armstrong said. "From the locals, to Kris (Grebert), to the dispatchers who sounded a little buried at times because they were having to answer questions faster than they could almost hang up from one call, but other then that it's great."
While saying a damage estimate is still unknown at this time, Grebert says some of the county's communication equipment also sustained damage.
"We did have some damage to the Southwest Rural Water Tower equipment for the radio system for Page County," Grebert said. "A microwave dish cover was broken, and the opposite cover that was broken in the last storm we had. They believe one of the black boxes on top of the water tower had been damaged. It's not putting out the wattage we thought it should, everything seems to be working and we're still having good contact with everybody, but they want to check that black box to see if it needs to be replaced to put out the wattage we need to."
Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris also says the storms damaged the clock on the courthouse in Clarinda. However, he is unsure if the repair costs are included in the disaster proclamation for the county.
Thus, following his update, the board instructed Grebert to get more information from the county insurance provider on the coverage for the damage to the courthouse and communication equipment.