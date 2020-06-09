(Clarinda) — Page County officials say the supply of personal protective equipment coming into the county is improving.
During the Page County Board of Supervisors regular meeting Tuesday morning, county elected officials and department heads held a discussion regarding courthouse operations. Currently, the courthouse is only open by appointment for certain offices with a county employee serving as a hall monitor to screen anyone coming into the building. County Emergency Management Coordinator Kris Grebert says he has been able to secure regular shipments of PPE for healthcare use in the county.
"We're still getting PPE shipments regularly for the nursing homes and even some of the hospitals," said Grebert. "I do believe Clarinda (Regional Health Center) opened for some elective surgeries, so they are not eligible now for PPE from the state if they're doing elective surgeries. That was one of the requirements for them to have their own routes to get their own PPE so they can open for elective surgeries."
With continued monitoring and PPE needs at the courthouse, Grebert says he is exploring several options for ordering enough PPE.
"We are in discussions about getting a regional stockpile for Region IV of Homeland Security," said Grebert. "That will have PPE there for cases where counties are in desperate need of some PPE. We have a conference call (Wednesday) morning that we'll learn more about that to see exactly where it's going to be at and what we can and can't use it for."
Despite shortages of PPE near the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Grebert says supplies have stabilized.
"When I first started getting PPE shipments, I would order 500 masks and they might send me 100 or 150," said Grebert. "Now, when I order 500 masks, I get the 500 masks. My shipments are being more fully stocked than what they used to be, because it is more readily available than what it was before."
Following the discussion, the supervisors agreed to leave courthouse operations as they are for the time being. Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris says the only possible change to that would be the possibility of restarting driving exams in the Treasurer’s Office.
"We're going to stay status quo on our operations," said Morris. "(County Treasurer) Angie (Dow) will update us on what will be different potentially with driver's exams and we'll help you disseminate that whenever you're ready."
In other business, the supervisors approved the canvass of the primary election held last week.