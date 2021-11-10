(Clarinda) -- County officials confirm last Tuesday's city and school elections went smoothly in Page County, including a strong voter turnout.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors approved the 1st Tier Canvass of last Tuesday's city-wide and school elections. County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen says the county saw a strong voter turnout, especially given this year's type of election.
"We had a total of a little over 26% voter turnout, which for city and school is a really strong number," Wellhausen said. "I think contested races really brought people out, which was nice."
Wellhausen says the county collected 372 absentee ballots as a part of the over 2,700 total ballots cast last week.
However, the supervisors will return for their 2nd Tier Canvass, which Wellhausen says will include the total votes cast in relevant neighboring county races.
"So it's basically then certifying the result, because with new election laws, you vote where you live, so if we have individuals in the Clarinda School District who lived it Taylor County, they voted in Taylor County," Wellhausen said. "So we'll get Taylor County's results next week for the 2nd Tier Canvass."
Wellhausen also thanked the over 25 precinct workers who helped the election go as smoothly as it did. The Supervisors will hold their 2nd Tier Canvass at next week's regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday.