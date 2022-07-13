(Clarinda) -- Page County officials seek participants for a commission regarding procedures under eminent domain.
At its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Page County Board of Supervisors read a request from the Fourth Judicial District -- covering Audubon, Cass, Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie, Shelby Counties -- regarding a required condemnation compensation commission, per Iowa code. According to the code, the commission would review any eminent domain applications within the county, which would be filed through the chief judge in the respective district. Reading from the code, Supervisor Chuck Morris says the county needs to appoint at least 28 individuals with an even balance between four different backgrounds.
"One fourth of the persons appointed shall be owner or operators of ag property, one fourth of the persons appointed shall be owners of city property, one fourth shall be licensed real estate persons or real estate brokers, and one fourth shall be persons having knowledge of property values in the county by reason of their occupation, such as bankers, auctioneers, etc," said Morris.
Morris says that pool of candidates would then be whittled down by that same judge -- in Page County's case Chief Judge Jeff Larson.
"The chief judge of the judicial district or the chief judge's designee, shall select by lot, six persons from that list who shall constitute a compensation commission," said Morris. "To assess the damages to all property to be taken by the applicant and located in the county."
Per the code, the compensation commission would "view the land sought to be condemned and assess the damages which the owner will sustain by reason of the appropriation." The commission would then be required then deliver the appraisement of damages to the county sheriff, who would then provide the information to both the condemner and the condemnee. Finally, both parties would have 30 days to appeal the appraisal of damages to the district court. Public meetings for the commission would be coordinated by the county sheriff.
While the code states the board is to select the individuals annually, Morris says he can't recall the last time the county went through the process. He adds those interested in the commission should make their names known to the county, and the topic is expected to return to the board's regular meeting next week. The complete code regarding procedures under eminent domain is available here.