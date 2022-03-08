(Clarinda) -- Despite calls from several members of the public, the Page County Board of Supervisors have voted down a pair of wind ordinance moratoriums.
During its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the board discussed and voted down both a 180-day and 90-day moratorium by a 2-1 vote on the submission, acceptance, or implementation of any Wind Energy Conversion System applications and any recording of easements while the ordinance was reopened for review. The discussion also comes on the heels of Invenergy submitting its "Shenandoah Hills" wind farm application to County Engineer J.D. King Monday afternoon. Supervisor Jacob Holmes says the county has received numerous letters citing concerns with the current county ordinance, including from a pair of county offices.
"We have received an email from our Auditor's Office with concerns of the ordinance, something yesterday our Assessor has raised some concerns with some issues possibly we need to look at, Jason (Renander), I got an email yesterday, I think we all did," Holmes said. "Wow, we've got some things we've got to look at here, this is probably the biggest long-term thing the supervisors have had to deal with maybe, I don't know, this is a pretty serious thing."
One of the primary concerns raised by Holmes and citizens is the setbacks currently being from an occupancy rather than property lines. However, Supervisor Chuck Morris says during the ordinances development process, the board could not find another county that utilized the property line in their respective ordinance.
"I think it started in Adair County for me personally, because they are the mecca of wind, and we looked at ordinances and there was not an ordinance in the state of Iowa that went to the property line as a setback," Morris explained. "There have been some property line setbacks after wind has been developed, which essentially is a moratorium because of the way land apparently lays in Iowa."
Morris raised concerns that an ordinance change this late in the game could result in a lawsuit from Invenergy or those who opted into the project. However, Holmes says with the county not approving the project yet, they do still have some leeway.
"If submission matters, then I believe we need to definitely do a moratorium, and if somehow them giving it to J.D. yesterday at 3:00 means we can't change anything, if that means that, and I don't see how it does because we get to vote on it," Holmes said. "But if it means that, and again I reached out to Carl (Sonksen) and he said anybody can sue anybody like Chuck said that's very true, but I tried to run this past him over and over again--'how can we be liable for something we never signed, I don't understand that,' and he said 'we aren't.'"
Morris and Supervisors Chair Alan Armstrong voted against the moratorium stating they wanted to see the proposed project before changing the ordinance.
The supervisor's discussion came after 29 residents spoke in the meeting's public comment period expressing concerns over the project and several supporting at least one of the moratoriums discussed. On top of several pushing for property line setbacks, Anne Morrison, who lives near College Springs, says the decommissioning process of the turbines needs more regulation.
"What is the process for decommissioning, do we know the process for decommissioning," Morrison said. "I found very little information in the ordinance we currently have to give me any answers, I believe we need to very specific about the decommissioning process, including how it's payed for. Because in 20 years are we going to be stuck raising taxes to decommission all these turbines."
Meanwhile, Kim Tudor says she feels the ordinance is incomplete and lacks clarification in several areas. On top of failing to address the height limits of turbines and how many turbines can be used for a project, Tudor believes one thing that could be quickly addressed is lighting mitigation and exploring the use of Aircraft Detection Lighting Systems.
"Those can be referenced in the legislation that was passed in North Dakota, that's already in place there, there's also a Senate Bill in Kansas that they're looking at this week to put that into place," Tudor said. "It helps to balance--we've talked about compromise and balance--that's one step that could be looked at and hopefully taken."
Several accusations of the integrity of Invenergy continued, and Holmes had also discussed a road agreement that the company had broken recently near Braddyville that resulted in the county needing to perform road repairs. John Millian, a Clarinda resident, questioned why the board felt they could trust the company based on past actions.
"If there is questions about what a company has done that are truthful and it's already happened, at what point do the past actions of that company equal insanity," Millian said. "Can we expect anything different moving forward with any of the companies involved."
During a discussion to amend and approve changes to the ordinance, Holmes motioned to cut out Section 11.A, which discusses setbacks, and amend Section 11.C to list the required setback to 1,500 feet from the property line. While the motion wasn't rejected, the board unanimously tabled the motion. A copy of the current Page County ordinance regarding the placement of Wind Energy Conversion Systems can be viewed below.