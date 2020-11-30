(Clarinda) -- Even during challenging times, Page County's Sheriff's Office wants to make sure children get a special gift this Christmas.
Names of children from birth to 15 are requested through December 19th for Page County's Operation Blessing effort. Children in the communities of Shambaugh, Braddyville, College Springs, Yorktown, Coin, Blanchard, Northboro and Hepburn as well as other rural parts of the county area served by the annual program, which provides gifts to those who otherwise would go without one. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says the department's reserve deputies started the program in the mid-1980's.
"The reserve officers started a program then," said Palmer, "that every child should receive a gift for Christmas in the rural communities that we provide law enforcement to, as well as the rural areas of Page County. At that time, the reserves took donations, did the shopping, did the wrapping and delivered gifts to the children of rural Page County that their parents or guardians had signed up. We did the best we could."
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Palmer says the reserves wanted to continue the program this Christmas.
"The reserves were very adamant about this program," he said. "They said even with these times, they felt that this is more than ever important, that these kids try to get back to some kind of normalcy, and at least remember that we are there to help them, and that Christmas is very important--not only on the side we see, but on the religious side, as well. They were very adamant about it. I sat down and talked with public health a little bit, and we went ahead and did this."
Palmer says parents or guardians may submit names of children to be served by calling 712-542-5193, and submit a gift idea and clothing size.
"We also strongly encourage people calling in this year," said Palmer, "instead of coming in because of the COVID-19 pandemic that's going on. We want to limit as much in-person contact as possible with the public in our office, if we can avoid it."
Monetary donations are still being accepted for the program year-round. The sheriff says those donations are vital.
"Without them, there is no way that this program could keep going," he said. "It is very difficult to do the shopping without the money there in a program. The money goes towards buying the gifts, of course, and any of the supplies for wrapping that go with that."
Checks may be sent to the Page County Sheriff's Office, 323 North 15th Street, Clarinda, Iowa 51632. You can hear the full interview with Lyle Palmer on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.