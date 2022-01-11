(Clarinda) — Page County’s Supervisors have voted to pause implementation of an OSHA COVID-19 policy pending action by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday evening, the supervisors voted 2-1 to pause a policy that was put in place December 28th by the board. The policy conforms to a mandate from OSHA, which would require employees of the county to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to weekly testing and wear a mask. The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case last Friday, while Iowa Division of Labor Commissioner Rod Roberts announced that the state would not be adopting or enforcing the mandate. Supervisor Jacob Holmes cast the lone dissenting vote to pausing the mandate, saying he would rather repeal it altogether.
"I don't see a need for pausing it," said Holmes. "The next thing I asked to be on there would be to repeal it with what was said by the head of the Department of Labor in Iowa. We all read it. They're not adopting or enforcing it. They will not adopt the federal standard. I would like to see this black mark erased from our history and get it clear off the books."
Supervisor Chuck Morris says the county’s legal counsel has advised him that the announcement at the state level will not matter if the Supreme Court allows the mandate to stay.
"That posturing by Governor Reynolds is simply posturing if you talk to legal counsel," said Morris. "Iowa is one of six states that operates their own OSHA. If the Supreme Court does go ahead and say that the vaccine mandate is enforceable, they will come down and shut OSHA down in Iowa. They will force it on Iowa."
During discussion on December 28th, all three supervisors indicated that they did not support the mandate, but Morris and Supervisor Alan Armstrong said the county needed a policy to comply. Holmes says if the supervisors are willing to pause the policy, he would like to see it completely taken off the books.
"Couldn't you just -- if you both still feel that way -- just put it back in place at that time, pretty quickly?" asked Holmes. "If we have to vote to pause it, we have to vote to unpause it, so it'd be the same difference. I don't know why we wouldn't just delete it. I was under the understanding that nobody wanted to do this."
Morris says not having a policy could still open the county to OSHA fines and violations.
"We don't want to do it, but what are you going to do?" asked Morris. "I'm not willing to sacrifice employees or equipment for huge OSHA fines if this thing goes through. That's exactly what will happen if it is enforced. Let's see what the court does."
The supervisor’s decision came after one county resident asked them to stand up to the mandate. Jane Stimson says the board should listen to their constituents and not just legal counsel.
"If a mandate action cannot be supported by the Founding Father's documents, a good leader will be creative in finding ways to oppose that mandate in order to support the individual rights of their constituency," said Stimson. "I'm happy to live in Iowa. I'm thankful to live in Iowa where the leadership has stood against the mandate."
Following the vote for a pause, Holmes motioned to repeal the policy, but that motion was defeated on a 2-1 vote.