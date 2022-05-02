(Clarinda) -- Page County motorists take note of an upcoming bridge closure.
County Engineer J.D. King says the 190th Street Bridge over the Middle Tarkio River closes for two days beginning Tuesday while a geotechnical crew performs drilling operations. King says the work is part of preparations for a future replacement bridge at that location. The intersection directly west of the bridge is open to traffic.
Anyone with questions regarding the project should contact the Page County Engineer's Office at 712-542-2510.