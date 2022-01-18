(Clarinda) -- Page County officials are planning to replace a bridge this year in the southeastern part of the county.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday, the Page County Supervisors approved a funding agreement for a bridge replacement project. The bridge slated for replacement is located on J53 over Buchanan Creek, approximately eight miles northeast of Braddyville. County Engineer J.D. King says the project is expected to cost around $1.2 million to complete.
"This is a federal-aid swap job, meaning it's not federal aid, so we have less hoops to jump through with the non-federal aid money," said King. "We do one of these for all of our bridges, based on funding type."
King says he hopes work on the bridge can begin this construction season or next winter. He says the work is in advance of a planned resurfacing of J53.
"We're interested in working on this bridge before we cement stabilize and seal coat -- or hard surface -- the roadway," said King. "We want the bridge in before the roadway is done."
The bridge currently measures 120 feet long by 20 feet wide. The new bridge is expected to be 188 feet long and 30 feet wide to accommodate larger farm equipment.