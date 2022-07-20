(Clarinda) -- Page County motorists should plan ahead for a temporary road closing.
Page County Engineer J.D. King says priming of the gravel on D Avenue begins Thursday afternoon at 4 for a double layer of seal coat work. After priming the roadway--which involves spraying a heavy road oil on the gravel--the road is closed to all traffic for 12-to-14 hours to allow the oil to soak into the surface. On Friday, a full seal coat crew begins spraying a lift of oil, and placing limestone chips as aggregate. This seal coat work is done one lane at a time between 130th Street--or County Road J-14--and 110th Street, with a pilot car and flaggers providing traffic control. Though the road won't be closed to traffic, motorists should expect delays and use an alternate route.
Other seal coat work on 230th Street and 212th Place will continue when crews are available. Anyone with questions should contact the Page County Engineer's Office at 712-542-2510.