(Shenandoah) -- Page County officials are reaching out to residents on the county's west side in casting absentee ballots.
The Page County Auditor's Office announces the county's first satellite voting location will be open in at the Page West Building at 615 Northwest Road in Shenandoah Thursday, October 29th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen tells KMA News residents can vote absentee, drop off completed absentee ballots, or register to vote at that location for one day only.
"We just thought it would be a really good opportunity to get over to Shenandoah," said Wellhausen, "and to allow anyone over there, or anyone in the area that day the opportunity to vote--and not even just vote. They can register to vote, they can drop their ballot off that day. We can really service them over there, as well, too."
Wellhausen says the satellite location is available for residents not wanting to drive all the way to the Clarinda courthouse for absentee voting, but are afraid to drop their ballot in the mail. She says completed absentee ballots keep coming in.
"So far, we've had 3,279 ballots go out," she said. "We've received back over 2,000 already. So, we've had a very high absentee request, already, and we've had a really good percentage come back in. So, we're really excited about that. In doing this satellite voting location, we're just trying to give citizens another opportunity to be able to have their voice heard, and be able to get out and vote."
Wellhausen adds Page County's Veterans Affairs office, which is located in the Page West Building, is excited to provide the opportunity. Anyone with questions regarding the satellite voting station can call the Page County Auditor's Office at 712-542-3219.