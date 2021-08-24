(Clarinda) -- Pavement maintenance work is slated to take place later this week in Page County.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors received an update on approaching road work from County Engineer J.D. King. King says crews will be conducting work on a stretch of road south of Essex later this week.
"We intend to do a fog seal on J28, that's 170th Street, from Iowa 48 on the west end to J Avenue -- or M56 -- on the east end," said King. "We've done that before. This will be a follow-up application of the fog seal."
Fog sealing involves spraying a layer of an asphalt emulsion on a roadway to protect and extend the life of the pavement. King says an exact day for the work will be announced sometime this week.
"This has been the most difficult year to schedule pavement maintenance work, specifically this fog seal," said King. "They were having issues out at the production facility in Pennsylvania. They had a fire and then they had a shortage of a chemical -- Naphtha -- that they use as part of the mix. Finally, I believe we have a solid date."
Once started, King says the work should progress quickly.
"Hot and humid is not ideal drying weather for this product," said King. "But we'll see what we can do. This time, as opposed to normal, we are still going to close the road and spray both lanes and then be on the road for one day only. Instead of our people providing traffic control, Denco is going to provide the traffic control."
King says plans have also been finalized for a major resurfacing project on O Avenue -- also known as the Stanton Road -- from Highway 2 to the Montgomery County line. King says the plans have been uploaded to a database for potential contractors to review ahead of a bidletting. The project is slated to take place sometime in 2022.