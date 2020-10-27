(Clarinda) -- With a week until the Nov. 3 General Election, Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen explained a satellite voting location scheduled Oct. 29 and other election-related information during the Page County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, Oct. 27.
As of Monday, Oct. 26, Wellhausen said 3,702 people have already cast a ballot. That is about 85 percent turnout with absentee voters.
“Those are really good numbers. We are really excited about that,” she said. Wellhausen expects that number to break 4,000 which would set a record before Election Day. Absentee voters have already broken a record.
“We’ve already have a record. We’d like to hit 4,000 to set that record high. We’re excited about that,” she said.
The satellite voting, a first time for Page County, will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 29 at the Page West building at 615 NW Road in Shenandoah.
Ballots for all precincts will be available. Voter registration will be available for individuals who wish to register to vote for and individuals already registered if changes are needed. She said Oct. 29 is after the pre-registration deadline, so Election Day registration rules will be followed.
“There are lots of different options,” she said about the event.
People can drop off their completed ballot rather than return it through the mail, which she said some people have expressed their concerns.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 3. People who have voted at the courthouse in the past will vote at Lied Public Library at 100 E. Garfield in Clarinda. In Shenandoah, all precincts will be at the Shenandoah Historical Society Building, 100 Maple St.
Essex City Hall will still be for those voters for Essex residents and those living in Pierce and Fremont townships.
Supervisor Chuck Morris asked about when results will be available after polls close. Wellhausen is hopeful results will be ready later Tuesday because of the large number of voters.
“We are hoping to get everything out,” she said.