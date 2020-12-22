(Clarinda) -- Page County Engineer J.D. King told the Page County Board of Supervisors Dec. 22 of work on bridges.
A bridge on G Avenue north of Norwich north of Highway 2 is expected to start work in early January. A bridge on 140th street east of Highway 48 will be under construction sometime in February and last until either late March or early April.
Supervisors also approved design agreements for bridges near Essex. The approximate total of $159,000 is for bridges north and west of Essex. The one north is on D Avenue. The bridge west is on 150th Street. Both go over the East Nishnabotna River.
A construction schedule has not been determined. King said work is not expected in summer 2021 as funding sources are still being confirmed. The work is equivalent to what was done in Shambaugh, Clarinda and near Shenandoah in recent years.