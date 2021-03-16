(Clarinda) -- Page County officials are making plans for how to spend the county's share of COVID-19 relief funds coming from the federal government.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors agreed to form a committee consisting of the county's elected officials -- plus one representative from the supervisors -- to prioritize where to spend relief dollars included in the recently passed American Rescue Plan. Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris says an early estimate from the National Association of Counties shows Page County's share of the $65.1 billion included in the bill is around $2.9 million.
"Over the weekend, I was reading through the American Rescue Plan that was passed into law on Thursday," said Morris. "The NACO (National Association of Counties) -- which I'm glad we're now a member of NACO -- had an estimate of the number of dollars that we are going to receive, and the dollars are significant."
County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen is one of the elected officials who will serve on the committee. In addition to looking at needs for elected officials and their offices, Wellhausen suggested including other county departments that are led by non-elected officials.
"I think overall it might be nice for us to reach out to all department heads and make sure that there's no specific needs," said Wellhausen. "All of us electeds could come up with things in our departments, so making sure to reach out to all the other department heads to see if there are other specific needs that really need to be met and then try to sit down and really prioritize those."
County officials expect to receive around half of the money next month, while the second half would come sometime next year. Morris left the committee's work open-ended, saying they could use whatever method they saw fit to prioritize the money.
"Your due diligence would include county-wide, but we would like to funnel it into a manageable recommendation," said Morris. "I think that over the few weeks that you would work on this, you can take input from department heads, you could do a Survey Monkey with the community to get some other ideas."
While counties have received basic guidelines on how the money can be spent, more specific guidance is expected in the coming weeks. Supervisor Alan Armstrong will represent the supervisors on the committee. He says he wants to make sure the county does not use the funding for something that will be covered by other dollars.
"We may want to invite in -- at some point -- SCIA and Clarinda Economic Development to make sure they are aware," said Armstrong. "They have some insight into things going and some other dollars available. We've got to make sure we don't do something that's getting done from some other point. That's my biggest concern. I think it's good to start with the electeds first and then see how far out we need to include the circle."
In addition to Page County, NACO estimates Fremont County will receive around $1.3 million, Montgomery County is slated for $1.9 million, Mills County at $2.9 million and Taylor County at $1.1 million. Other estimates for county allocations is available from the NACO website.