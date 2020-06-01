(Clarinda) -- KMAland residents will decide some races Tuesday in a primary election unlike any other.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. for anyone not casting absentee ballots. In Page County, almost 2,200 ballots--or a whopping 81% of those mailed--have been returned to the county auditor's office as of Monday. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen says the big push at the local and state levels led to the big demand for absentee ballots.
"We attribute that to the mailings that both our office did, and the secretary of state's," said Wellhausen. "Just because I think it made people more aware, and it also gave them some time to get those absentee requests in. So, we have seen an significant increase due to that."
With the voting-by-mail response, Wellhausen says she's unsure of the size of Tuesday's turnout at the polls.
"Just like everything else that's been going on right now, everything's different," she said. "You know, we usually expect a large turnout at the polls, but with having this large of an absentee request, and returned ballots already received, at this time, I'm not certain of a large (turnout). We're hoping that it will be a large voter turnout, but we have had a significant turnout, already, through the absentee process."
COVID-19 restrictions, and the decreased availability of poll workers have forced Wellhausen and other county auditors to consolidate precincts for this election. Wellhausen says safety precautions will be taken for both poll workers and voters at the three polling places open in Page County.
"We have secured for our election officials masks, face shields, hand sanitizers," said Wellhausen, "as well as we'll have Plexiglas shields to keep between the voter and our precinct election officials. We also secured a large quantity of pens, so that each voter that comes in will actually take the pen with them to, as well, help decrease the spread if there is the virus, and if somebody does have it. Also, between each voter, the voting booths will be sanitized. Then, we will also have the social distancing signs on the floors."
Page County's ballot features two major races for county office. Five candidates vie for the Page County supervisors' 1st District Republican nomination--Jeff Brownfield, Jacob Holmes, Mark Marriott, Beth Steeve and Darin Sunderman. Wellhausen says the top votegetter in the race must receive a set supermajority in order to win the nomination outright.
"They do have to receive 35% or more of the votes cast for that office slot," she said. "So, if they do not, then the primary's considered inconclusive. Then, it does ask for them to reconvene at the county convention level."
Also, incumbent Chuck Morris is challenged by Judy Kennedy for the District 3 supervisors' GOP nomination. More information on polling locations is available from the Page County Auditor's Office at 712-542-3219, or your local county auditor's office. You can hear the full interview with Melissa Wellhausen on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.