(Clarinda) -- Ghosts and goblins may find Halloween in KMAland a bit different this year.
Page County Public Health officials are urging residents to adjust some of their Halloween traditions due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. While saying trick or treating is okay this year, County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman tells KMA News safety precautions are recommended.
"We are saying Halloween's fine," said Erdman. "Take your kiddos out trick or treating. Have them wear a mask underneath their mask. Make sure that they keep a six-foot distance from other people, go trick-or-treating within the people within your household, and just really try to keep with that hand hygiene, and that distance with the kids out trick or treating."
Erdman also has safety tips to homeowners passing out candy.
"We recommend that you don't allow kids to reach into the bowl, and get their own treats," she said, "and, even have, maybe a small table between you and the children as you hand out the candy. You can place that on the table, and kind of scoot it across, or just drop it in their little treat bag. Just make sure not to make any of that contact."
Other trick-or-treating tips include carrying hand sanitizer, and using it often--especially after coming into contact with frequently-touched surfaces, and before eating candy, limiting the number of houses you visit, and asking children to stay as far away from treat givers as possible. Erdman says other precautions should be taken by sponsors of haunted houses.
"The owners putting on the haunted houses should just have only so many people go in at a time," said Erdman. "Make sure that the amount of people you allow going into the house at once can social distance. Make sure to keep the people who have the props away from attendees--and have everybody wear their masks."
However, she recommends against holding large in-person Halloween parties this year, due to the threat of community spread.
"We really do not recommend having Halloween parties," she said. "We just know that a lot of times, you're dealing with a lot of people in large crowds, and it's harder to socially distance when you're in those settings."
In all cases, Erdman says refrain from trick-or-treating, passing out candy, or attending haunted houses IF you are sick, or have been in contact with someone with coronavirus. Jessica Erdman made her comments in a recent interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program.