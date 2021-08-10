(Clarinda) -- Page County is teaming with local businesses to boost COVID-19 vaccinations in younger residents.
Youth ages 12-to-19 attending school are encouraged to participate in a special incentive program. Page County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erman says her agency joins Hy-Vee stores in Clarinda and Shenandoah in offering special gifts to individuals in that age group vaccinated at either location.
"Children aged 12-to-19 and those who attend schools qualify for this," said Erdman. "They can go in and get their first vaccine from Hy-Vee--either in Clarinda and Shenandoah. On their first vaccine, they'll receive a backpack filled with school supplies. We are running low on supplies right now, so you'll get a voucher. Then, once Hy-Vee gets those supplies back in, you can take in your voucher and get a backpack full of school supplies."
Students in that age group receiving a second vaccine will receive a $10 gift card. Erdman says the program is designed to increase the COVID vaccination rates in the county--especially with the new school year approaching.
"We definitely hope that it helps boost those vaccination rates," she said, "especially in that age group. Our rates in Page County aren't that great, anyway, but with school starting back up, we're really hoping that parents decide that getting their children vaccinated to protect them within the walls of the school would be the best way to go. This just gives them a bit of an incentive to go out and get the vaccine."
Appointments can be made by calling the Clarinda Hy-Vee at 712-542-6546 or the Shenandoah Hy-Vee at 712-246-3440. They can also be scheduled online at Hy-Vee's COVID website. The incentives are available while supplies last.