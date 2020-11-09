(Clarinda) -- Page County's schools remain open, despite the county's increasing coronavirus case numbers.
Page County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman has been in contact with the county's school districts as the county's 14-day positivity rate surpassed 30% over the weekend. Extracurricular activities have been suspended in at least one of the county's districts for this week. Clarinda School District officials announced Sunday that all activities, meetings, athletic events and practices have been paused until November 15th. Erdman, however, tells KMA News in-person learning will continue in each district for the time being.
"I don't think anybody is ready to do that yet," said Erdman, "just because we know there is a lot of other downfalls that can come with going to on-line learning--such as some kids rely on their meals from school. We don't know if that by going to on-line (learning), if students will be interacting more outside of the home with other peers, whereas in the school, it's a more controlled environment."
Still, Erdman says her agency remains alarmed over the spike in the county's COVID numbers. Three-hundred-80 new cases were reported on Sunday. Though the bulk of the county's new cases are located at the Clarinda Correctional Facility, Erdman says community spread is still a major problem in the county.
"With the amount of community spread that we're seeing," she said, "we're pleading with people to wear those masks when you're out in public, stay home when you're sick, and really look at the bigger picture of this. COVID-19 is here, it's going to be here for a while, but we as a community must do our part to help mitigate it."
Erdman adds the statistics, alone, don't reflect the virus' hold on each community in the county.
"When we go off our our percentage rates," said Erdman, "we look on the coronavirus.iowa.gov website. And, if you track our numbers, if you track the amount of people that have been tested versus the amount of positives, all of the prison numbers are not there yet. We have them on our end, but as far as within the website, within the database on the website for the COVID-19 Iowa page, they're not all in there."
She adds her agency is heartbroken with the first two deaths reported in Page County over the past week.