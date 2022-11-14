(Shenandoah) -- With COVID-19 numbers at a low point, Page County Public Health officials are focusing on curbing flu strains.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health's COVID dashboard, only nine coronavirus cases have been reported in the county over the past seven days. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Page County Public Health Administrator Richard Mullen says COVID cases have been few over the past several weeks.
"The seven-day positivity rate for several weeks has been under 10," said Mullen. "So, it bounces about from five to nine positive cases per week, and a few weeks it dipped down to three. So, the positity rate is looking really good as far as tests that get reported."
Mullen says most at-home positive COVID tests are not reported. At the same time, he says the county's COVID immunization rate remains relatively high.
"So, people who have had at least one dose of the vaccine is at 60%," he said. "So, we've climbed a little bit with that. And, people that are fully vaccinated is right around 55%. And, I think the biggest number to recognize is 65 years-and-older is at 85% of people who are fully vaccinated."
Though COVID remains a concern, Mullen says the focus is making sure the public is immunized for the approaching flu season. Currently, Mullen's office is providing flu shots to assisted living programs, nursing homes and other elderly-related facilities.
"I think we're into that void to where we're just knocking on the window where influenza really kick in around this time of the year," said Mullen. "We've been doing a lot of work with giving people the flu vaccines, and making sure, especially with the elderly population, that they have the flu vaccine, then having a lot of resources in the Page County community through like Hy-Vee and Walmart that provide the flu clinics. So, we've really ramped up the flu clinics in our county."
Two COVID vaccine clinics are scheduled in the county. The first takes place Tuesday, while the second is slated for November 29. Both clinics run from 3:30-to-5 p.m. Openings are still available for both clinics. Call the county public health office at 712-850-1212 to schedule a time slot. You can also call that number for information on flu shots. You can hear the full interview with Richard Mullen here: