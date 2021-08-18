(Clarinda) -- COVID booster shots are available to Page County residents meeting certain criteria.
Page County Public Health is offering a clinic this Saturday from 10 a.m.-to-1p.m., at the county's public health office at 210 North 17th Street in Clarinda. Officials say Moderna vaccines, only, are available to anyone needing their first or second shot, and anyone who qualifies for a third dosage. Earlier this week, the CDC’s independent Advisory Committee on Immunization recommended that people with moderately to severely compromised immune systems receive an additional dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine following their initial two-dose vaccination series.
Those in need of a third dose include:
--- Active treatment for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies
--- Receipt of solid-organ transplant and taking immunosuppressive therapy
--- Receipt of CAR-T-cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (within two years of transplantation or taking immunosuppression therapy)
--- Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (e.g., DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)
--- Advanced or untreated HIV infection
--- Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids (i.e., 20 mg prednisone or equivalent per day), alkylating agents, antimetabolites, transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs, cancer chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive, tumor-necrosis (TNF) blockers, and other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory.
Anyone unsure if they need or qualify for an additional dose should contact their health care provider before scheduling an appointment to receive the vaccine. Officials say full vaccinated people with healthy immune systems don't need another dose of COVID-19 vaccine at this time. Appointments are available by calling Page County Public Health at 712-850-1509.