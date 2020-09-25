(Clarinda) -- Page County's Public Health Office is relocating to more spacious facilities next week.
Beginning Monday, the office's personnel are moving materials to the department's new office located inside Page County's new annex facility--the former Clarinda United Methodist Church Education Building at 210 North 17th Street. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Page County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman says the new location will give her department much-needed additional space.
"A couple of years ago, we moved to a different office within the courthouse," said Erdman, "and, it's a very small office. We have four people staff crammed into this very tiny office. Having this annex is just going to give us so much more room. And then, we'll be able to have a clinical area again--so, we're really excited about that."
In addition to allowing for more privacy for immunizations, Erdman says the new office will allow an expansion of services in the future.
"We would like to offer more maternal child health programs," she said, "maybe look at doing some STI testing, partnering with some of our local partners with that. Really, we're just open to anything. We just really want to grow the public health office."
Erdman says her office will continue contact tracing and investigations related to COVID-19 in the interim.
"We will still be doing all of that," said Erdman. "We will be contacting people. If you call us, we might not be able to get to the phone right away, but leave a message, and we will get back to you."
The move is expected to take a week. With the relocation, the office's phone lines will be down. Anyone in need of contacting Page County Public Health can call Jessica Erdman at 712-370-3882, Brandy Powers at 712-246-8224, or Carmen at 712-370-2397. You can hear the full interview with Erdman on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.