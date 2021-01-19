(Clarinda) -- Public health officials in Page County are gearing up to give out more COVID-19 vaccinations when they become available.
During the Page County Board of Health meeting Monday night, Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman updated the board on the vaccination process throughout the county. Erdman says Phase 1A -- which includes health care workers and long-term care facility residents -- is essentially complete.
"I think both hospitals are -- for the most part -- done," said Erdman. "They might have one or two clinics coming up to get a few of the last-minute staff in. All of our nursing homes across Page County are done. We have one of our assisted living facilities done and waiting on a couple of the other assisted living facilities to get theirs done."
As her department awaits additional vaccine shipments and for state officials to open vaccinations to more of the population, Erdman says her department is stockpiling supplies to run the vaccination clinics. In November, Governor Kim Reynolds provided $3 million in CARES Act funding to be divided amongst county public health departments. Erdman says that money is almost gone.
"Page County was awarded $14,364.50," said Erdman. "We have a little bit of money left in that pot, but not much. So far, we've used all of those funds to purchase pod supplies, which includes sharps containers, needles and anything that we're going to need to do our COVID vaccinations."
Erdman says a donation will also help her office gather needed vaccination supplies.
"We were awarded a $25,000 grant/donation from the Omaha Community Foundation," said Erdman. "That was given from a local family trust. We're just very thankful for that. We're probably going to use that for some of our COVID vaccine stuff too."
Erdman says Iowa will move into Phase 1B as soon as enough vaccines are available, which she anticipates will be by February 1st. During the Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday morning, she said as more people are eligible to be vaccinated, her office may have to start scheduling.
"I think we're going to have to probably do some sort of scheduling to make sure that we have the accurate amount of doses thawed out and to make sure that we don't waste it," said Erdman.
The latest numbers from Page County show 1,827 total cases of COVID-19 since March, with 1,782 recovered and 17 total deaths. Page County's 14-day positivity rate stands at 10.9%.