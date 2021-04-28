(Clarinda) -- Despite new Centers for Disease Control guidelines for COVID-19 mitigation, at least one KMAland public health officials is urging residents to continue using caution.
On Tuesday, the CDC announced new guidelines for coronavirus pandemic mitigation. Among the new recommendations, the CDC says fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask outdoors, except in certain crowded settings and venues. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Page County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman says the new guidelines are great.
"If you're fully vaccinated, being outside," said Erdman, "you're at a much-lower opportunity to catch the virus. You're in an open area, which has been proven this whole time, as long as your in some open area, keep your distance and your frequency of contracting the virus is a lot lower."
However, Erdman says mask wearing and social distancing has dropped in general in the county, and she's urging people to continue taking precautions, especially with indoor settings.
"You can go into a business now," she said, "and, I would say more people aren't wearing mask, versus those who are. We would still like to see people wear them, especially within closed settings--in the restaurants, in the stores, where you can't get away from other people."
COVID vaccine efforts continue in the county. As of Tuesday, 1,403 residents have received the first of two doses, representing 9.5% of the county's population. Another 4,077 residents have received both doses, or 28% of the population, while 371 residents received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or 2.5%. Despite reports of Americans foregoing their second vaccine dose, Erdman says that's not a problem in Page County.
"Most of the residents here, if they get it, they want that second one," said Erdman. "We do have a lot of people who just don't want it--and there's many reasons why people don't want to receive the vaccine. They just don't know enough about it. There's so many rumors out there. And, that just makes people a little nervous."
Erdman says her office continues to educate the public on the need for COVID vaccinations, in order to quell misinformation about the vaccine.
"At this point, we will probably never reach herd immunity," she said. "So, we're going to have to look at what's the next step, what can we do to mitigate this, to slow this down. It's not like influenza. Yes, it does have a lot of the same traits, but this is more lethal and more contagious than influenza. So, we really need to do everything that we can to help slow the spread. And, if it means wearing your mask, or social distancing or getting vaccinated, I'm strongly encouraging people to do all of that."
Page County Public Health's last Moderna shot clinic this month takes place Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Nishna Valley Church in Shenandoah. Reservations are required. You can call 712-850-1212 or 712-850-1210 to make an appointment. Erdman adds her office is switching gears on COVID vaccinations next month.
You can hear the full interview with Jessica Erdman here: