(Clarinda) -- Public Health officials in KMAland are asking residents to follow new recommendations on COVID-19.
Page County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman discussed the U.S. Centers for Disease Control's recently-updated guidelines in an interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week. Perhaps the biggest recommendation calls for wearing masks in indoor settings--even if you're vaccinated for COVID.
"We are seeing some breakthrough infections on fully-vaccinated individuals," said Erdman. "The good thing is, with these fully-vaccinated individuals, if they contract the virus, most time it's not as severe as what it could be. The vaccines protect against several illness, hospitalizations and death."
Under regulations approved by the Iowa Legislature and signed by Governor Kim Reynolds this past spring, school districts are prohibited from mandating face coverings in school buildings. Erdman, however, says it's still a good idea for students and staff members to wear masks indoors.
"We are a little concerned about what's going to happen once school starts," she said, "because we have a whole population of kiddos that can't be vaccinated. So, those kids are essentially unprotected. So, we are encouraging individuals within the school settings to consider wearing masks, or try to keep that socially-distancing piece, that six feet apart."
Erdman says there's no changes in previous CDC recommendations on quarantining and isolation.
"If you've been in close contact with someone," said Erdman, "it's recommended that you quarantine for 10 days, if you choose not to test or if you don't develop symptoms. Of, you can get a test after day five, then if you're negative and have no symptoms, you can return to normal activities.
"The isolation for a positive case is still the same--that's 10 days from symptom onset, or 10 days of testing if you are asymptomatic," she added.
Erdman adds her office hopes to receive more recommendations from the Iowa Department of Public Health and Governor Reynolds on dealing with COVID-related issues in schools.