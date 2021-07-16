(Clarinda) -- The threat of COVID-19 doesn't stop when you're on the road--that's the message from Page County's public health administrator.
Jessica Erdman is reminding residents traveling out of the area to take their COVID-19 mitigation strategies with them, no matter where they're traveling over the summer months. Erdman's advice comes in reaction to news that Los Angeles County is requiring all residents--regardless of whether they're vaccinated--to resume wearing masks indoors beginning late Saturday evening, in light of a recent uptick in COVID cases in that area. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Erdman says check your destination's COVID status before traveling.
"Just be mindful of where you're going," said Erdman. "Check the rates, see what they have going on locally. If they're seeing a rise in cases, take those extra precautions to protect yourself--even if that means wearing a mask, doing the extra sanitizing and the extra social distancing."
Three more COVID cases were reported in Page County, bringing the county's total since March of last year to 2,145. Of those, 2,120 have recovered. The county's 14-day positivity rate is at 3.3%. Erdman says the county has avoided the spikes reported in other parts of the country--including the Delta variant that's driving the increased numbers.
"I know in Missouri right now, they're having quite the time with the new variant," she said. "We have not seen that here yet, so our numbers are staying stable."
Erdman and other officials continue to stress the need for vaccinations. Currently, Page County's COVID immunization rate stands at 44.9%. That's slightly lower than the statewide average of 46.2%, and far below the national average of 67.9%. Erdman says Page County's numbers need to improve.
"We are seeing a decline in vaccines," said Erdman. "We are still offering them. We're doing some walk-ins and some scheduled clinics, as well. But, we are not seeing the numbers that we would like to. I know other counties are seeing the same thing."
Erdman is urging children ages 12 and over to receive the COVID vaccine before the start of the new school year. Now that Iowa schools are no longer allowed to institute mask mandates in their buildings under state law, Erdman is concerned about a resurgence of the virus during the school year.
"School is a concern for all of us," she said, "just because they're going to be back in the closed settings. We don't know what's going to happen in regards to masks. If masks aren't required in the schools, you're going to have a higher rate of contracting that virus. So, it's very important to get those kiddos who are eligible for the vaccine to get them vaccine."
Erdman's office is still offering walk-in vaccinations. In addition, additional clinics are set at the county's public health office at 210 North 17th Street July 27th and August 10th from 4-to-6 p.m. and August 21st from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information or make an appointment, contact Page County Public Health at 712-850-1509. You can hear the full interview with Jessica Erdman here: